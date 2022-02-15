Tarasenko nets 2 goals, Blues top Senators 5-2
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Tarasenko's first goal put the Blues up 2-1 in the second period, and his second was an empty-netter that came with about two minutes left in a game that was well in hand by then. He now has 18 goals this season.