Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54

Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Bogues 1-1 0-0 2, Daniel 5-7 3-3 13, Gatkuoth 0-2 0-0 0, Hicks 6-10 8-12 21, Williams 5-11 1-1 14, Hopkins 1-2 1-2 3, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Booker 1-1 5-5 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-25 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling