Tatis Jr. feeling better, could return soon to Padres lineup BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 7:26 p.m.
Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was feeling better a day after coming out of a game due to left shoulder discomfort, leaving the San Diego Padres and their fans breathing easier.
“He’s feeling really good today. In fact he was lobbying to get in the lineup today, so I thought that was very encouraging,” manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday during a videoconference from Peoria, Arizona.