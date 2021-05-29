Tauchman robs Pujols of winning HR, Giants top Dodgers in 10 JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 2:33 a.m.
1 of9 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey follows through on his three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor drives in a run with a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 The San Francisco Giants celebrate after a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes grabs his helmet as he reaches home plate past San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey after Barnes three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes connects for a three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey celebrates his three-run home run with teammates in the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman remarkably reached over the wall to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in a thriller Friday night.
Dodgers pinch-hitter Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make it 5-all. Pujols was up next and the recently signed slugger nearly won it.
