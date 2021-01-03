Taylor-made day sends Colts past Jags, back into playoffs MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 7:57 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores, capping the Indianapolis Colts' 28-14 playoff-clinching victory over Jacksonville on Sunday with a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to go.
Philip Rivers threw for another score and the Colts defense shut out the Jaguars over the final quarter to help preserve the victory.