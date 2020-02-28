Team Mercury won the Shelton Girls Recreational Basketball League Varsity Championship.
Coached by Brett Laferriere, the team went undefeated at 9-0, defeating Liberty in the championship game of the playoffs.
“The girls did a good job right from the start of every game,” Laferriere said. “In the final against Liberty, we shot the ball well in the first half (25-3 lead) and played stifling defense.
“Liberty showed why they made it to the finals by hitting multiple deep 3's in the second half.”
Team Mercury captured the Shelton Rec Varsity League title. Team members (front row) are Selin Ho and Sena Ho; (second row) Abby Montero, Elena Salluhi, Brielle Laferriere, Katie Splan, Olivia Niedzwiecki and Salina Clemente; (third row) coach Brett Laferriere. less
