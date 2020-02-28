Team Mercury earns Shelton Recreation Varsity League title

Recommended Video:

Team Mercury won the Shelton Girls Recreational Basketball League Varsity Championship.

Coached by Brett Laferriere, the team went undefeated at 9-0, defeating Liberty in the championship game of the playoffs.

“The girls did a good job right from the start of every game,” Laferriere said. “In the final against Liberty, we shot the ball well in the first half (25-3 lead) and played stifling defense.

“Liberty showed why they made it to the finals by hitting multiple deep 3's in the second half.”