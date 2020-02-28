Recommended Video:

Team Mercury won the Shelton Girls Recreational Basketball League Varsity Championship.

Coached by Brett Laferriere, the team went undefeated at 9-0, defeating Liberty in the championship game of the playoffs.

“The girls did a good job right from the start of every game,” Laferriere said. “In the final against Liberty, we shot the ball well in the first half (25-3 lead) and played stifling defense.

“Liberty showed why they made it to the finals by hitting multiple deep 3's in the second half.”

  • Team Mercury captured the Shelton Rec Varsity League title. Team members (front row) are Selin Ho and Sena Ho; (second row) Abby Montero, Elena Salluhi, Brielle Laferriere, Katie Splan, Olivia Niedzwiecki and Salina Clemente; (third row) coach Brett Laferriere. Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Recreation Department / Shelton Herald

    Team Mercury captured the Shelton Rec Varsity League title. Team members (front row) are Selin Ho and Sena Ho; (second row) Abby Montero, Elena Salluhi, Brielle Laferriere, Katie Splan, Olivia Niedzwiecki and Salina Clemente; (third row) coach Brett Laferriere.

    less

    Team Mercury captured the Shelton Rec Varsity League title. Team members (front row) are Selin Ho and Sena Ho; (second row) Abby Montero, Elena Salluhi, Brielle Laferriere, Katie Splan, Olivia Niedzwiecki and

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Recreation Department
Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Recreation Department
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Team Mercury captured the Shelton Rec Varsity League title. Team members (front row) are Selin Ho and Sena Ho; (second row) Abby Montero, Elena Salluhi, Brielle Laferriere, Katie Splan, Olivia Niedzwiecki and Salina Clemente; (third row) coach Brett Laferriere.

less

Team Mercury captured the Shelton Rec Varsity League title. Team members (front row) are Selin Ho and Sena Ho; (second row) Abby Montero, Elena Salluhi, Brielle Laferriere, Katie Splan, Olivia Niedzwiecki and

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton Recreation Department