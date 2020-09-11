Team Orange wins Shelton Majors softball title

The Shelton National Little League Orange softball team won the Majors Championship on Aug. 24. Team members are Salina Clemente, Gina Coppola, Sammi Denihan, Cara Fahey, Sofia Guelakis, Madison Jensen, Julia Lawrence, Abby Montero, Tori Silva and Kassidy Ventrella. Coaches are Eugene Clemente, Greg Coppola, Marty Denihan and John Fahey