Team Thomas wins PNC as Woods celebrates memory with his son DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 4 p.m.
Tiger Woods watches his son Charlie's shot from the third fairway during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Charlie Woods, son of golfer Tiger Woods, tosses a ball to his caddie after marking his spot on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Sam Alexis Woods, center, Elin Nordegren, left, and Erica Herman follow Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods on the 11th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Justin Thomas, left, and his father Mike Thomas check the distance of their shot from the 14th fairway during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Justin Thomas hits from the 14th fairway during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
Vijay Singh, left, and his son Qass walk on the 18th fairway after hitting their tee shots during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods traded text messages on the eve of the final round at the PNC Championship, their teams tied for the lead and in contention. Neither mentioned winning.
This was about Woods getting to play alongside 11-year-old son Charlie, watching him twirl the club after a good drive and yes, even deliver a fist pump in his red shirt on Sunday. For Thomas, it was about competing with his father Mike, a longtime club professional in Kentucky and the only coach he's ever had.