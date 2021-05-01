Skip to main content
Team and Individual Batting

AB R H HR RBI Avg
Chicago 833 127 221 23 116 .265
Los Angeles 836 115 219 33 104 .262
Boston 895 129 231 31 115 .258
Houston 890 131 229 26 123 .257
Minnesota 800 111 193 31 105 .241
Toronto 793 107 185 35 99 .233
Kansas City 777 105 181 22 99 .233
Texas 891 104 204 31 100 .229
Tampa Bay 909 113 205 27 105 .226
Baltimore 860 94 193 25 89 .224
New York 859 102 192 37 97 .224
Oakland 865 111 185 33 104 .214
Seattle 856 112 181 30 107 .211
Cleveland 777 95 161 31 92 .207
Detroit 843 75 168 28 75 .199
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
AB R H HR RBI Avg
Trout LAA 73 18 31 6 14 .425
Mercedes ChW 82 10 34 5 16 .415
Martinez Bos 94 21 33 9 25 .351
Guerrero Jr. Tor 80 16 28 7 20 .350
Brantley Hou 87 17 30 2 5 .345
Gurriel Hou 90 11 31 4 16 .344
Mullins Bal 101 13 34 4 9 .337
Bogaerts Bos 97 11 32 4 13 .330
Cruz Min 76 17 25 7 19 .329
Walsh LAA 82 12 27 4 18 .329
Madrigal ChW 76 16 24 0 9 .316
Alvarez Hou 73 11 23 2 14 .315
Wendle TB 83 17 26 3 16 .313
Robert ChW 90 11 28 1 8 .311
Correa Hou 99 16 30 4 13 .303
Verdugo Bos 90 19 27 3 13 .300
Bregman Hou 77 13 23 4 14 .299
Olson Oak 81 12 24 6 17 .296
Devers Bos 92 15 27 7 21 .293
Solak Tex 99 18 29 7 14 .293
France Sea 97 18 28 3 13 .289
Arozarena TB 94 13 27 3 11 .287
Ohtani LAA 92 18 26 8 19 .283
Grichuk Tor 85 11 24 5 17 .282
Reyes Cle 86 13 24 7 18 .279
Haniger Sea 101 18 28 6 18 .277
D.Lowe Tex 101 11 28 6 22 .277
Merrifield KC 95 16 26 3 15 .274
Moncada ChW 84 11 23 3 15 .274
Arraez Min 77 11 21 1 10 .273
Ramírez Cle 88 14 24 7 15 .273
Urshela NYY 88 8 24 4 16 .273
Judge NYY 81 10 22 7 15 .272
LeMahieu NYY 96 14 26 1 6 .271
Iglesias LAA 93 12 25 2 6 .269
Stanton NYY 93 13 25 6 15 .269
Perez KC 97 12 26 5 13 .268
Fletcher LAA 106 14 28 0 10 .264
Bichette Tor 96 19 25 7 15 .260
Candelario Det 100 10 26 1 7 .260
Taylor KC 77 10 20 2 7 .260
Kiner-Falefa Tex 111 15 28 3 9 .252
Crawford Sea 88 12 22 0 7 .250
Naylor Cle 72 6 18 0 2 .250
Seager Sea 104 8 26 4 20 .250
Margot TB 77 10 19 2 12 .247
Santana KC 85 14 21 6 20 .247
Lopez KC 65 12 16 0 7 .246
Lowrie Oak 90 14 22 3 17 .244
Canha Oak 95 24 23 3 7 .242
Franco Bal 95 7 23 3 17 .242
Benintendi KC 80 12 19 1 8 .238
Vázquez Bos 84 12 20 2 7 .238
Mancini Bal 97 12 23 5 17 .237
Díaz TB 81 7 19 0 6 .235
Torres NYY 94 8 22 0 4 .234
Eaton ChW 86 16 20 3 18 .233
Upton LAA 78 11 18 5 12 .231
Hernández Bos 100 16 23 3 8 .230
Rosario Cle 89 10 20 2 14 .225
Gurriel Jr. Tor 76 7 17 2 7 .224
Ramos Det 85 9 19 6 9 .224
Laureano Oak 94 13 21 3 9 .223
Meadows TB 87 11 19 4 9 .218
Gallo Tex 83 13 18 2 9 .217
Abreu ChW 94 11 20 5 19 .213
Grossman Det 85 8 18 2 7 .212
Straw Hou 85 9 18 0 10 .212
Pujols LAA 71 9 15 5 12 .211
Semien Tor 95 11 20 5 10 .211
Polanco Min 87 12 18 1 10 .207
Soler KC 78 9 16 2 11 .205
Castro Det 90 6 18 1 5 .200
Mountcastle Bal 91 8 18 1 7 .198
Schoop Det 81 8 16 2 6 .198
Biggio Tor 66 8 13 2 4 .197
Dahl Tex 83 9 16 2 7 .193
Chapman Oak 90 9 17 4 13 .189
Gonzalez Bos 70 10 13 1 6 .186
B.Lowe TB 88 11 16 4 11 .182
Tucker Hou 94 12 17 5 15 .181
Hernandez Cle 91 12 16 1 4 .176
Adames TB 83 7 14 2 7 .169
Hicks NYY 84 8 13 4 10 .155
Andrus Oak 86 7 13 0 4 .151
