Team and Individual Batting

|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg
|Chicago
|833
|127
|221
|23
|116
|.265
|Los Angeles
|836
|115
|219
|33
|104
|.262
|Boston
|895
|129
|231
|31
|115
|.258
|Houston
|890
|131
|229
|26
|123
|.257
|Minnesota
|800
|111
|193
|31
|105
|.241
|Toronto
|793
|107
|185
|35
|99
|.233
|Kansas City
|777
|105
|181
|22
|99
|.233
|Texas
|891
|104
|204
|31
|100
|.229
|Tampa Bay
|909
|113
|205
|27
|105
|.226
|Baltimore
|860
|94
|193
|25
|89
|.224
|New York
|859
|102
|192
|37
|97
|.224
|Oakland
|865
|111
|185
|33
|104
|.214
|Seattle
|856
|112
|181
|30
|107
|.211
|Cleveland
|777
|95
|161
|31
|92
|.207
|Detroit
|843
|75
|168
|28
|75
|.199