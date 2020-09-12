Recommended Video:

ERA H ER BB SO Sh Sv
Cleveland 3.04 326 136 111 456 6 16
Oakland 3.54 342 149 120 352 2 15
Chicago 3.65 337 157 147 389 4 11
Minnesota 3.65 341 158 130 404 3 15
Tampa Bay 3.80 369 168 136 414 3 16
Toronto 4.11 360 178 182 393 1 12
New York 4.29 322 174 130 389 1 12
Kansas City 4.49 389 197 168 386 2 14
Houston 4.53 356 198 192 370 0 11
Baltimore 4.64 362 198 145 353 1 9
Texas 5.17 351 220 186 374 2 9
Los Angeles 5.22 383 232 160 391 2 7
Seattle 5.31 348 223 159 362 0 12
Detroit 5.81 393 240 146 330 0 9
Boston 6.23 463 274 202 389 1 10
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
IP H BB SO W L ERA
Bieber Cle 64 40 16 102 7 1 1.53
Keuchel ChW 53 44 12 32 6 2 2.19
Maeda Min 55 31 10 63 5 1 2.43
Bundy LAA 58 40 13 67 5 2 2.48
Lynn Tex 64 42 21 69 5 2 2.52
Gonzales Sea 50 40 4 46 5 2 3.02
Bassitt Oak 43 40 12 34 3 2 3.12
Carrasco Cle 49 43 20 58 2 4 3.12
Ryu Tor 48 41 14 53 3 1 3.19
Cole NYY 59 45 15 79 5 3 3.20
Greinke Hou 52 45 8 50 3 1 3.27
Cease ChW 46 40 20 30 5 2 3.33
Giolito ChW 60 40 22 82 4 2 3.43
Valdez Hou 52 49 14 50 3 3 3.61
Civale Cle 58 57 10 56 3 5 3.88
Luzardo Oak 45 43 14 45 2 2 3.97
Heaney LAA 49 41 16 51 3 3 4.04
Duffy KC 46 38 19 47 3 3 4.24
Berríos Min 47 42 22 55 4 3 4.40
Pérez Bos 47 38 24 31 2 4 4.40
Singer KC 48 44 17 44 2 4 4.66
Fiers Oak 48 53 15 30 5 2 5.06
Gibson Tex 48 58 22 41 1 5 6.14