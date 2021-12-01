Teams spend $1B on day MLB, union likely head to lockout

3 1 of 3 Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams committed to over $1 billion in salaries in one day for the first time Wednesday, hours before the league was expected to lock out the players following the 11:59 p.m. EST expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

The Texas Rangers led the spending spree, finalizing deals with shortstop Corey Seager for $325 million over 10 years and infielder Marcus Semien for $175 million over seven years.