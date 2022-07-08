Skip to main content
Sports

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 11 5 Totals 30 6 8 6
Arraez 1b 4 1 1 0 Smith 3b 4 1 1 1
Correa ss 5 1 1 2 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 1 0 0 Seager ss 3 1 2 3
Kepler rf 5 0 3 1 García rf 4 0 3 0
Polanco 2b 5 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0
Kirilloff dh 3 0 0 0 Heim c 4 1 1 0
Garlick ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 1 0 0
Gordon lf 3 1 2 0 Garver dh 2 1 0 1
Miranda ph 1 0 0 0 Taveras cf 2 0 0 1
Celestino lf 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 4 1 3 2
Minnesota 201 002 000 5
Texas 000 060 00x 6

E_Lowe (6), Seager (11), Heim (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Texas 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Texas 5. 2B_Gordon 2 (9), Arraez (15). 3B_García (4). HR_Correa (10), Jeffers (6), Seager (17). SF_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
S.Gray L,4-2 4 2-3 4 5 5 2 0
Thielbar 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Cotton 2 2 0 0 1 4
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
J.Gray W,5-4 5 1-3 9 5 3 1 8
Richards H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Burke H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Santana H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0
Martin S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_S.Gray (Garver), Richards (Buxton). WP_J.Gray.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

More for you

T_3:22. A_30,392 (40,300).

Written By