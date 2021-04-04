Texas 7, Kansas City 3

E_Heim (1), Benintendi (1). DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 5, Kansas City 6. 2B_Heim (1), Merrifield (1), Alberto (3). HR_Lowe (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Perez (1). SB_Isbel (1), Heim (1), Holt (1). SF_Dahl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lyles W,1-0 5 2-3 5 2 2 0 8 Benjamin 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Kennedy 1 2 1 1 0 3

Kansas City Singer L,0-1 3 1-3 5 6 5 3 5 Brentz 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Junis 1 1 0 0 0 1 Zimmer 3 1 0 0 1 2 Davis 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Singer (Kiner-Falefa). WP_Zimmer.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:53. A_8,869 (37,903).