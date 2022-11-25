Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66

Coleman 5-8 2-4 12, Garcia 0-0 3-4 3, Dennis 3-11 0-0 6, Gordon 0-3 0-0 0, Radford 8-11 11-13 31, Taylor 7-14 4-4 21, Obaseki 1-4 4-4 6, Marble 1-2 1-2 3, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 25-31 82.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling