Texas A&M-CC 104, Schreiner 69

Rodriguez 2-2 0-0 4, Ross 2-5 0-0 4, Cervantes 5-8 0-0 13, Gibson 3-7 0-1 6, Reid 2-7 0-0 5, Aungst 3-8 0-0 9, Mackey 2-3 1-1 6, Maldonado 1-3 0-0 3, Villarreal 1-3 5-6 8, Alcocer 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Dehoyos 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-2 0-0 0, Guajardo 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-61 11-15 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling