Texas A&M-CC 65, Northwestern St. 59

Keys 1-4 2-2 4, Mushila 5-12 5-6 16, Jackson 2-4 3-5 7, Murdix 8-15 3-4 19, Tennyson 4-12 6-6 15, Fryer 0-1 2-4 2, R.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Sangha 1-2 0-0 2, Nickelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 21-27 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling