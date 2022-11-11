Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55

Germany 2-4 5-8 9, Addo-Ankrah 2-10 1-1 6, Buggs 3-11 0-0 7, Czumbel 0-0 0-0 0, Medor 2-9 4-8 9, Richards 5-9 0-0 14, Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2, Sabally 1-3 2-2 4, Bofinger 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, Diouf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 14-23 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling