Texas A&M-CC 97, Texas Rio Grande Valley 75

D.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Zdor 6-6 2-3 15, Brashear 1-3 1-1 3, Johnston 6-7 3-4 19, Johnson 5-8 1-6 11, Holiman 2-5 4-5 8, Ward 2-3 0-1 4, C.Jackson 1-3 4-6 6, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Horiuk 1-2 3-4 5, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-40 18-30 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling