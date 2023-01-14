Texas A&M Commerce 81, Lamar 66

Yamanouchi-Williams 6-13 6-7 18, Calmese 6-11 0-0 15, Gordon 2-4 2-2 6, Pennebaker 0-3 0-0 0, Pryor 2-10 5-7 9, Buckley 2-5 5-8 9, Thirdkill 0-0 4-5 4, Buljic 2-4 1-1 5, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 23-30 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling