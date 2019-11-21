Texas A&M edges Troy 56-52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A breakout night from walk-on guard Mark French helped Texas A&M edge Troy 56-52 Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

French, a senior, scored a career-high 12 points, all in the second half, including a game-tying 3-pointer and an assist on the final-go ahead basket.

Josh Nebo led the Aggies (3-1) with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Troy’s Darian Adams led all scorers with a career-high 20 points.

The Trojans (1-4) closed out the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 25-17. During the stretch, the Aggies shot 1-for-9 from the field. A&M head coach Buzz Williams kept his players on the baseline during the intermission, meeting in a huddle instead of in the locker room.

Cold shooting from both teams continued into the second half, including a stretch where the Aggies shot 1-for-9 and the Trojans 1-for-10.

A&M finished the night shooting 32.1% from the field and 17.9% from behind the arc, hoisting up a season-high 28 3-point attempts. Troy shot 31.8% from the field and 23.3 from 3-point range, going 7-for-30.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: The loss gives the Trojans their third loss of the season of less than 10 points.

Texas A&M: The Aggies weathered the storm of a game without point guards T.J. Starks (suspended) and Andre Gordon (injured) thanks to the effort of French.

UP NEXT

Troy is on the road at Samford on Saturday.

Texas A&M travels for the first time this season to face Harvard in the Orlando Invitational on Thanksgiving.

