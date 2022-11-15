Texas-Arlington 100, Hardin-Simmons 59

Bartoszek 4-7 0-1 10, Quinn 5-8 1-2 12, Brewer 3-7 0-1 7, Dykes 3-6 0-0 8, Vicente 1-7 0-0 3, Justice 3-6 0-0 6, Arnold 1-5 0-0 3, Bomer 4-10 0-1 9, Howell 0-3 0-0 0, Hussey 0-2 1-2 1, Bosch 0-2 0-0 0, Truby 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 2-7 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling