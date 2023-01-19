Texas-Arlington 85, Texas Rio Grande Valley 73

Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Zdor 3-4 1-6 8, Brashear 4-10 0-0 12, Johnston 3-7 6-6 14, Johnson 11-20 7-9 30, Freeman 1-2 1-2 3, Ward 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 2-2 0-0 5, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0, Horiuk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 16-25 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling