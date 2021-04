Angels third. Scott Schebler doubles to deep left field. Kurt Suzuki flies out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Scott Schebler to third. David Fletcher out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Joey Gallo. Scott Schebler scores. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Rangers 0.

Angels fourth. Mike Trout doubles to deep left center field. Justin Upton singles to right field. Mike Trout to third. Jose Rojas strikes out swinging. Justin Upton to second. Mike Trout scores. Albert Pujols lines out to right field to Joey Gallo. Jose Iglesias lines out to center field to Adolis Garcia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Rangers 0.

Rangers sixth. Nick Solak homers to center field. Willie Calhoun grounds out to shallow right field, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Jose Trevino strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Rangers 1.

Angels sixth. Jared Walsh grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Lyles to Nate Lowe. Mike Trout homers to left field. Justin Upton strikes out swinging. Jose Rojas grounds out to first base to Nate Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 1.

Rangers seventh. Brock Holt grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Isiah Kiner-Falefa triples to right field. David Dahl strikes out swinging. Joey Gallo singles to shallow infield. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Nate Lowe called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 2.

Angels seventh. Albert Pujols homers to center field. Jose Iglesias walks. Scott Schebler strikes out swinging. Kurt Suzuki homers to left field. Jose Iglesias scores. David Fletcher called out on strikes. Jared Walsh called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 6, Rangers 2.