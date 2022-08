Twins first. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa flies out to right field to Adolis Garcia. Luis Arraez homers to right field. Jose Miranda homers to left field. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Jorge Polanco reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Gio Urshela out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Rangers 0.