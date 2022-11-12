Texas Rio Grande Valley 115, SW Adventist 33

Fields 2-4 0-0 6, Rogers 1-6 1-2 3, Aviles 2-17 2-4 6, Lamb 0-6 0-0 0, Viadex 2-6 0-0 4, K.Williams 2-12 2-6 6, Gould 1-4 2-2 4, Smith 1-1 0-1 3, Yancy 0-2 0-0 0, Hazelton 0-1 1-2 1, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Phifer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-61 8-17 33.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling