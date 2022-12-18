Texas Southern 82, Hampton 77

Barnes 5-10 1-1 11, Nicholas 7-14 3-4 17, Walker 5-11 2-4 12, Gilliam 1-3 0-0 3, Henry 2-10 2-2 7, Farooq 8-9 0-0 19, Marin 0-1 0-0 0, Granger 1-2 2-4 4, Mortle 2-4 0-0 5, Craig 1-1 0-0 2, O'Neal 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-65 12-17 82.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling