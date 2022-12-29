Texas Southern 92, Huston 54

Chatman 2-3 0-0 6, Hallmon 2-5 2-3 6, Ellis 1-4 0-0 3, Kelly 1-6 4-4 7, Williams 3-14 1-2 8, Scott 5-10 1-4 12, Burroughs-Chandler 4-6 0-0 9, Harmon 1-3 0-0 3, Rogers 0-3 0-0 0, Shelton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 8-13 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling