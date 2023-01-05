Texas St. 63, James Madison 62

Martin 1-4 4-4 6, Morgan 3-6 1-3 7, Drinnon 3-7 1-2 9, Harrell 2-12 1-3 7, Mason 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-12 0-0 16, Love 3-7 0-1 6, Sykes 3-4 0-0 6, Coleman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 7-13 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling