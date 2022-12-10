Texas St. 71, Texas-Arlington 65

Ceaser 8-14 5-5 23, Love 0-2 0-0 0, Sykes 0-4 5-8 5, Davis 3-8 0-0 7, Harrell 1-4 2-2 4, Drinnon 4-7 1-2 10, Martin 2-4 4-7 8, Gatkek 4-6 0-0 8, Dawson 2-4 0-0 6, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 17-24 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling