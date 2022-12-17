Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52

Cook 2-4 2-2 6, Mansel 1-2 0-1 2, T.Young 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 2-5 0-0 5, C.Young 2-3 0-0 6, Adams 1-4 0-0 3, Hunt 0-7 2-2 2, Cornelius 4-8 1-2 12, Jones 4-5 2-4 10, T.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 0-4 2-2 2, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 9-13 52.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling