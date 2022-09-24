Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34, OT

Texas 10 14 7 3 0 \u2014 34 Texas Tech 7 7 10 10 3 \u2014 37 First Quarter TEX_K.Robinson 35 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 13:36. TTU_D.Smith 4 run (Wolff kick), 5:41. TEX_FG Auburn 40, 1:52. Second Quarter TTU_Ta.Brooks 17 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 12:06. TEX_Worthy 39 pass from Card (Auburn kick), 6:07. TEX_Bi.Robinson 8 run (Auburn kick), :24. Third Quarter TTU_FG Wolff 37, 8:16. TEX_Bi.Robinson 40 run (Auburn kick), 4:27. TTU_S.Thompson 1 run (Wolff kick), 1:55. Fourth Quarter TTU_Cupp 19 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), 7:54. TTU_FG Wolff 45, :21. TEX_FG Auburn 48, :00. First Overtime TTU_FG Wolff 20, :00. ___ TEX TTU First downs 20 31 Total Net Yards 426 480 Rushes-yards 30-149 44-149 Passing 277 331 Punt Returns 1-7 1-20 Kickoff Returns 1-30 3-66 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-25 Comp-Att-Int 20-30-1 38-56-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-2 Punts 3-43.333 2-42.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 5-42 5-31 Time of Possession 24:02 35:58 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Texas, B.Robinson 16-101, Card 3-24, R.Johnson 9-15, K.Robinson 2-9. Texas Tech, Thompson 17-70, D.Smith 15-43, Brooks 12-36. PASSING_Texas, Card 20-30-1-277. Texas Tech, D.Smith 38-56-0-331. RECEIVING_Texas, Sanders 5-40, Whittington 4-53, Worthy 3-50, K.Robinson 2-57, R.Johnson 2-23, Ta.Milton 1-28, Cain 1-14, Hall 1-7, Helm 1-5. Texas Tech, Price 13-98, Cupp 4-65, Sparkman 4-35, Brooks 4-21, Martinez 3-14, Bradley 2-26, B.Boyd 2-20, X.White 2-11, Thompson 2-(minus 7), Cleveland 1-35, Tharp 1-13. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.