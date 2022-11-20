Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

Gerlich 4-5 0-0 8, Tofaeono 1-1 0-1 2, Maupin 3-5 6-7 13, McKinney 4-8 0-0 10, Scott 3-6 2-3 9, Lewis 5-7 2-2 12, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Freelon 0-0 0-0 0, Ukkonen 1-1 0-0 3, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Shavers 2-4 0-0 5, Wenger 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-39 10-13 64
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling