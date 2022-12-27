Texas Tech 68, MVSU 45

Gibson 0-3 0-0 0, Harleaux 3-8 4-8 10, Mueck 1-6 1-2 3, Eagle Chasing 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-9 1-2 10, Hunt 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Mahoney 4-10 3-4 11, Saffold 2-5 0-0 6, Totals 15-48 9-16 45
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling