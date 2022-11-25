Skip to main content
Texas Tech 72, Middle Tennessee 67

Gerlich 4-6 0-0 9, Tofaeono 1-3 0-0 2, Maupin 2-6 0-0 6, McKinney 6-13 3-4 19, Scott 5-11 4-4 16, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Chevalier 0-2 4-6 4, Freelon 0-0 1-2 1, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Shavers 3-7 4-6 13, Wenger 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 21-53 18-24 72

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-2)

Malashka 5-12 7-11 19, Whitson 1-6 5-5 7, Gregory 2-8 0-0 5, Wheeler 4-13 2-2 12, Whittington 4-9 2-2 12, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Boldyreva 1-3 0-0 3, Scott 1-1 1-2 3, Blakely 2-6 0-0 6, Grannum 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 17-22 67

Texas Tech 13 16 19 24 72
Middle Tennessee 22 13 19 13 67

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 12-19 (Gerlich 1-1, Maupin 2-3, McKinney 4-6, Scott 2-4, Chevalier 0-1, Shavers 3-4), Middle Tennessee 10-35 (Malashka 2-6, Whitson 0-5, Gregory 1-5, Wheeler 2-8, Whittington 2-7, Boldyreva 1-1, Blakely 2-3). Assists_Texas Tech 18 (Gerlich 6), Middle Tennessee 13 (Gregory 5). Fouled Out_Texas Tech Tofaeono. Rebounds_Texas Tech 38 (Lewis 7, Maupin 7, Shavers 7), Middle Tennessee 39 (Whitson 14). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 20, Middle Tennessee 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_N/A.

