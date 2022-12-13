Texas Tech 77, E. Washington 70

Allegri 5-11 1-1 14, Jones 2-4 1-3 5, Price 3-3 4-4 11, Davis 2-7 1-2 6, Venters 10-19 1-1 26, Coward 1-3 1-1 3, Erikstrup 1-2 0-0 3, Harper 1-1 0-0 2, Stroud 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-12 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling