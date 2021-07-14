The Alt-Tour: pro cyclist tackles Tour de France for charity

Of all the thousands of miles, dizzying days of suffering and countless moments of self-doubt, the one that sticks out most to Lachlan Morton came high in the Alps, where a monster day of cycling along the route of the Tour de France had left him burned and blistered and feeling despair.
The challenge before Morton was audacious at best, insane at worst: Ride the entire Tour route, including hundreds of miles between stages when competitors would be riding in a luxurious motor coach. He would carry everything he would need, cook his own meals, camp out at night and arrive before the peloton pulled into Paris this weekend.