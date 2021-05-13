The Big 3: Hall of Fame night awaits Duncan, Garnett, Bryant TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 1:13 p.m.
Kobe. Timmy. KG.
The full names weren’t necessary. The first name, or even the initials, were enough. Such was the star power that Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett carried throughout their careers and still possess, all of them now five years removed from their final games as NBA greats. Each was an NBA champion, an MVP, an Olympic gold medalist, annual locks for All-Star and All-Defensive teams.