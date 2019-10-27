The Latest: Dogs sniff through clubhouses as precaution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg could tell it was a big game by the pooches.

President Donald Trump was set to attend Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park. As part of protocol, the clubhouses were swept as a precaution.

"I think everybody is excited. It's the president of the United States," Strasburg said.

"So there's obviously beefed up security," he said. "So usually the dogs that are sniffing in our clubhouse are these nice Labs that are super friendly. And today there was a German shepherd that I didn't really feel comfortable petting."

4:45 p.m.

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start in Game 5 of the World Series because of spasms near his neck.

Washington manager Dave Martinez made the announcement 3½ hours before the first pitch Sunday night.

Joe Ross was scheduled to start in place of Scherzer. Gerrit Cole starts for Houston, with the Series tied 2-2.

Martinez said Scherzer felt the spasm near his neck and trapezius muscle on his right side Saturday and woke up Sunday and texted the team trainer that "he was really hurting."

Martinez said Scherzer was "locked up" and "he was in a bad place."

"He's very upset," Martinez said.

