The Latest: Hurricanes GM hopeful team can play next week

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said he is hopeful the team will be able to resume some workouts this weekend and play next week after having three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The NHL called off Carolina’s game at Nashville on Tuesday in the league’s first in-season postponement, then announced additional postponements for Carolina through “at least” Saturday.

That came after five Hurricanes players had been placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list since last week, with four coming after the Nashville postponement. Carolina was scheduled to open a two-game home set Thursday against Florida.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team has “guys sitting in Nashville right now in a hotel room that can’t leave their room. It’s brutal. I feel for these guys.”

Waddell and Brind’Amour said the team followed health and safety protocols, which the league noted Wednesday.

“We done all the protocols, we’ve tried,” Brind’Amour said. “I think we’ve done a great job. Obviously it didn’t matter, it got into our room.

