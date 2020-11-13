The Latest: Norway cancels training, player tests positive

Fans attending the NCAA college football game between Northern Illinois and Buffalo on Wednesday night, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill., follow guidelines about mask-wearing and social distancing. (Mark Busch/Daily Chronicle via AP) less Fans attending the NCAA college football game between Northern Illinois and Buffalo on Wednesday night, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill., follow guidelines about mask-wearing and social distancing. (Mark ... more Photo: Mark Busch, AP Photo: Mark Busch, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Norway cancels training, player tests positive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Norwegian soccer federation has canceled training after an unnamed player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The federation says the player has been put in quarantine.

Norway is scheduled to play Romania in Bucharest on Sunday in the Nations League.

___

The Swedish soccer federation says defender Carl Starfelt has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Team doctor Anders Valentin says Starfelt is “doing well” and has been isolated in his hotel room.

Sweden is scheduled to play Croatia in Stockholm on Saturday.

___

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against England in a friendly.

The Football Association of Ireland says Browne has been isolated from the rest of the team but no one else is considered a close contact.

The FAI says the rest of the squad has tested negative ahead of Sunday’s Nations League game against Wales.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports