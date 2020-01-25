The Latest: Kerber advances to 4th round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber has advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi to continue her career winning streak over the Italian player.

Kerber has beaten Giorgi all five times they've met, including three previous times Down Under at warm-up tournaments ahead of the Australian Open.

Kerber won the 2016 Australian Open for her first major, then followed that up with the U.S. Open later that year and Wimbledon in 2018.

Giorgi has never advanced past the third round of any major except Wimbledon.

___

