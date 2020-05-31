The Latest: Training camp for Sri Lanka cricket squad

Recommended Video:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Sri Lanka’s national cricket squad will start training from Monday after more than two months of restrictions.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced Sunday that 13 players for the men's team — selected across the three formats of the game — will undergo a 12-day residential training camp at Colombo Cricket Club.

Bowlers dominate the squad. They will need more time for conditioning before going into matches, the cricket board said.

The training camp will be conducted under strict health guidelines and the players will not be allowed to venture out of the training venue or their hotel for personal purposes during the camp, the board said.

There are 1,630 COVID-19 cases reported from Sri Lanka so far with 10 deaths. Authorities say these come from identifiable clusters and from among those returning from overseas.

___

The coach of Italian soccer club Atalanta says he acquired COVID-19 and was concerned for his life in mid-March.

Gian Piero Gasperini tells the Gazzetta dello Sport that he started feeling sick on March 9, a day before Atalanta played at Valencia in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

He says that when he returned to Bergamo, which was quickly becoming the epicenter of the pandemic, “I didn’t have a fever but I felt destroyed and as if I had a 40-degree (Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit) fever.”

He adds, “Every two minutes an ambulance passed by as there’s a hospital nearby. It seemed like a war. At night, I would think, ‘If go in (the hospital), what will happen to me?’”

Gasperini said he quickly recovered without checking into the hospital and didn’t confirm he had the virus until the entire Atalanta team was tested 10 days ago.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports