Shelton girls’ tennis captured three singles matches and the third doubles team of Jazzy Rosetti and Sophia Fabian completed the 4-3 road win over Lyman Hall on Saturday.

Nell Komorowski won 6-1, 6-4 at first singles, Jess Jayakar 6-4, 6-1 at second and Emily Caccillo 6-4, 6-4 at fourth singles.