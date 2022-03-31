Thompson posts shutout, Golden Knights top Kraken 3-0 MARK MOSCHETTI , Associated Press March 31, 2022
SEATTLE (AP) — Shea Theodore scored in the second period just moments after stepping out of the penalty box, and goalie Logan Thompson made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.
Michael Amadio also scored for Vegas, which is trying to stay in the chase for one of the last Western Conference playoff spots. Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal with 26 seconds left, his team-high 26th goal of the season.
