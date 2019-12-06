https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Scores-14886235.php
Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington-Edison 69, Mount Vernon 49
Gonzaga Prep 70, Post Falls, Idaho 55
Kentridge 69, Hazen 27
Kettle Falls 41, Selkirk 39
Mountlake Terrace 76, Squalicum 55
Puyallup 59, Sumner 56
Rainier 48, Tenino 39
Rogers (Puyallup) 55, Olympia 41
Springdale 61, Northport 18
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 60, Federal Way 35
Chiawana 61, Ferris 21
Kamiak 40, Stanwood 38
Kentridge 69, Hazen 27
Kettle Falls 41, Selkirk 39
Pasco 77, Wenatchee 40
Post Falls, Idaho 61, Gonzaga Prep 44
Rainier 48, Tenino 39
Sumner 51, Puyallup 47
W. F. West 52, Washougal 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
