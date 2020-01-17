https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Scores-14982623.php
Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colville 58, Riverside 55
Kingston 77, Olympic 59
Springdale 59, Valley Christian 49
Sultan 73, Granite Falls 26
Todd Beamer 45, Thomas Jefferson 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Steilacoom vs. White River, ppd. to Jan 17th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Black Hills 51, Rochester 44
Ellensburg 75, Prosser 52
Hazen 65, Mt. Rainier 23
Kamiak 57, Mariner 37
Lake Stevens 59, Monroe 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colville vs. Riverside, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Kingston vs. Olympic, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
