Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 66, Ilwaco 56 Arlington 70, Bothell 50 Bellevue Christian 61, University Prep 40 Blaine 71, Cedarcrest 53 Columbia (Burbank) 72, Brewster 56 Davenport 74, Lakeland, Idaho 45 Federal Way 68, Bellarmine Prep 51 Lapwai, Idaho 68, Shadle Park 45 Lewiston, Idaho 49, Clarkston 39 Mark Morris 72, Selah 71 Overlake School 62, Toutle Lake 35 Prosser 64, Sehome 59, OT Pullman 86, Timberlake, Idaho 71 St. John's, D.C. 73, Eastside Catholic 60 Stevenson 75, Irrigon, Ore. 40 Tumwater 67, Capital 58 Fort Vancouver Tournament= Central Kitsap 53, Reynolds, Ore. 46 Liberty, Ore. 74, Fort Vancouver 59 Holiday Classic= R.A. Long 51, De La Salle, Ore. 48 Les Schwab Invitational= Grant, Ore. 50, Redmond 38 Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest= Caldera, Ore. 56, La Center 55 Mountain View, Ore. 59, Seattle Academy 38 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/