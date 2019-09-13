https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14436282.php
Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Keller 22, Grand Prairie 7
North Mesquite 48, FW Paschal 27
Pasadena South Houston 35, Pasadena 7
SA Northside Brennan 49, SA Northside Jay 6
|CLASS 5A
Carrollton Creekview 21, Irving Nimitz 12
Dallas Adams 12, FW Southwest 0
Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Milby 0
FW Polytechnic 62, Dallas Jefferson 0
Katy Paetow 48, Fort Bend Clements 7
Manvel 76, Sharpstown 0
Sherman 42, Frisco Liberty 14
|CLASS 4A
Dallas Hillcrest 65, Dallas Conrad 0
FW Western Hills 58, Carrollton Turner 0
|OTHER
Rio Grande City La Grulla 33, Donna North 12
San Antonio Veterans Memorial 56, SA Lanier 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
