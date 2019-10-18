https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14543345.php
Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Ridge 45, Houston Northbrook 0
Humble 49, Pasadena 7
SA Northside Brandeis 47, SA Northside Holmes 0
Weslaco East 42, Edinburg North 0
|CLASS 5A
SA Wagner 56, SA Jefferson 0
|CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 33, Dallas Hillcrest 0
|CLASS 1A
Benjamin 49, Trent 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Holy Cross 17, SA Christian 7
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
