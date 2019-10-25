PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Duncanville 48, Dallas White 0

Katy Mayde Creek 41, Katy Seven Lakes 31

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 55, Dallas Hillcrest 7

Cuero 69, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Kennedale 46, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

La Marque 49, Houston Washington 0

CLASS 1A

Loop 45, Southland 0

Matador Motley County 54, Afton Patton Springs 6

May 60, Santa Anna 6

Rankin 62, Fort Davis 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Tyler Street 64, Tyler East Texas Christian 18 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/